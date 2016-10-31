DOCTOR STRANGE – THE NEW HERO OF THE MARVEL STUDIOS

A FANTASTIC START

Ahead of its release in the United States, DOCTOR STRANGE captivates the German audience completely! Already, more than 361,000 German visitors watched the exciting action movie since its start on the 27 October. With more than 4.1 million Euros, MARVEL’s sensational action fireworks takes the leading position of the German box office charts.

Doctor Strange Film Cover - The new MARVEL adventure with Benedict Cumberbatch and Tilda Swinton.

Moreover, with its charm Dr. Stephen Strange enchants the audience already in 33 countries. With an impressive worldwide box-office result of $ 86 million, the movie is number one in virtually all countries, including United Kingdom, France, Italy, Mexico, Korea and Hong Kong. Finally, this weekend the film starts in the United States, as well as in China, Brazil, Japan and Russia.

THE STORY

Doctor Strange had his first appearance in the comic edition “Strange Tales” #110 in July 1963. For collectors: This issue is still available for about $ 2.000 via ebay. Based on this classical Marvel comic, the action movie adaption is about the brilliant neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange.

His life turns suddenly upside down after an accident that makes it impossible to continue his work and life as usual. Because of the fact, that the conventional medicine is not able to help him, Stephen Strange is going to an exceptional location. In this mysterious place, called Kamar-Taj, he becomes the powerful magician DOCTOR STRANGE step by step. Trained by the „Ancient One“ he gets access to a secret world, full of magic and countless alternative universes. Strange finds out that Kamar-Taj is not just a healing center, but a camp of warriors. These mentally well-skilled fighter want to save the world against the evil. Not enough, a group of former students tries to destroy reality by using the power of the dark side.

Stephen Strange understands that the ability to control the universe and time gives an exceptional power to the one, who has found the way to use it. He recognizes that the fight between good and evil is already in full swing. But he must ask himself, who is on the right position.



DOCTOR STRANGE - FAN SCREENING BERLIN - Benedict Cumberbatch. Zoo Palast Berlin on 26. Oktober 2016. .© MARVEL/Disney/Folioscope/Hanna Boussouar

THE CAST

DOCTOR STRANGE is played by the character actor Benedict Cumberbatch. Born in London, he has already achieved cult status through the title role in the BBC series „Sherlock“. Furthermore, his play in “Star Trek Into Darkness” or “The Hobbit” movies made him famous worldwide. Benedict Cumberbatch was nominated for a numerous of awards, including the Oscar® as best actor, for his strong performance in the biopic “The Imitation Game”.

Furthermore, the cast of the supporting roles represents the who’s who of the international film as well as the next generation of amazing young talents. Above all, Oscar® winner Tilda Swinton (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”, “Only Lovers Left Alive”) convinces with her unique appearance and play.

The Oscar® nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor („12 Years A Slave“, „The Martian“), public favourite Rachel McAdams („Sherlock Holmes“, „A Most Wanted Man“), Golden Globe nominated actor Michael Stuhlbarg (“A Serious Man”, “Steve Jobs”) and exceptional artist Mads Mikkelsen („Casino Royale“, „Hannibal“) complete the list of brilliant actors. All of them harmonize with the others perfectly.

DOCTOR STRANGE HOLLYWOOD PREMIERE - Actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends The Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ "Doctor Strange” in Hollywood, CA on Oct. 20th, 2016. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

BEHIND THE CAMERA

Director Scott Derrickson was responsible to lead a well experienced creative MARVEL team. From Ben Davis (“Avengers: Age of Ultron”, “Guardians Of The Galaxy”) to set-designer Charles Wood („Guardians Of The Galaxy“, „Thor: The Dark Kingdom“). From Oscar®-awarded costume designer Alexandra Byrne („Avengers: Age Of Ultron”, „Guardians Of The Galaxy“) to cutter Wyatt Smith („Thor – The Dark Kingdom“, „Into The Woods“) and visual effects supervisor Stephane Ceretti („Guardians Of The Galaxy”, „Thor – The Dark Kingdom“). The mastermind behind that all was producer Kevin Feige.



CONCLUSION

DOCTOR STRANGE is a fascinating trip through the world and its parallel universes. The audience experiences a journey through space and time – mysterious, adventurous and overwhelming.

The amazing film sets lead the audience into a fanciful story from the first moment. With a huge sense of humor and, not least, breathtaking action scenes, DOCTOR STRANGE is extending MARVEL’s universe with another character. The likeable Doctor will certainly experience many exciting adventures in the future.

DOCTOR STRAGE is out now in cinemas in Germany, UK, France and other countries. It will be released in USA this week on the 4 November 2016.

