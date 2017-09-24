EMOTIONS

Norman’s good-natured but pitiable actions might irritate the audience at first. However, the more they see of his incredible determination, the more they will sympathize with him.

Richard Gere’s outstanding performance evokes different emotions. So, from time to time, the audience will feel compassion, disgust and admiration for the old man who just wants to be part of something. A man, who wants to be loved. Norman just wants to get the recognition that he thinks to deserve.