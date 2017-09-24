Nowadays, life seems to be all about selling: We need to sell ourselves – and sometimes also our souls – to get a good job or to make a good deal. However, what happens when the lines between our personal life and pure selling, between imagination and reality get blurry? An answer to this question gives Joseph Cedar’s latest film: Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer.
THE STORY
Just like bittersweet chocolate, the film reveals its taste slowly during the first minutes. It’s the story about Norman Oppenheimer, a New York Fixer. Norman has practically nothing. He wears always the same clothes. In his characteristic briefcase, he has little more than a few business cards.
RICHARD GERE AS NORMAN
Richard Gere usually plays winners; rich, successful and good-looking people. In “Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer” he shows another side. He shows that an unlucky person could maintain conviction, proud and dignity.
EMOTIONS
Norman’s good-natured but pitiable actions might irritate the audience at first. However, the more they see of his incredible determination, the more they will sympathize with him.
Richard Gere’s outstanding performance evokes different emotions. So, from time to time, the audience will feel compassion, disgust and admiration for the old man who just wants to be part of something. A man, who wants to be loved. Norman just wants to get the recognition that he thinks to deserve.
TRUTH, HOPES & DESTINY
“Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer” is about dreams and hopes. It’s a film about the strong believe that the mess of puzzle pieces, that stand for years of experiences and hard work, create a beautiful image finally.
Norman shows that nobody can seek or know that moment when life changes. No matter whether one calls it destiny or luck. So, a pair of shoes could change the life completely. But the question is, if one is ready for such changings and if she or he wants to fit with the new conditions.
THE CAST
Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer is a rendezvous of Hollywood stars. Along with Richard Gere, the film stars Charlotte Gainsbourg, Michael Sheen, Steve Buscemi, Hank Azaria and Harris Yulin to name just a few. All of them play brilliant and emotionally.
CONCLUSION
Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer is a touching and irritating film. The emotions of the viewer torn between sympathy for an nice man and disgust because of his lies and exaggerations.
Richard Gere’s performance cannot be praised enough. He carries the weight of the role as if it was his own. Gere makes everyone in the cinema forget that it’s just a movie, but not reality.
The script was written by the previously mentioned Joseph Cedar who also directed the film. Thus, the extraordinary story-telling and visuals truly evoke feelings. Cedar’s focused was an authentic realization of the story.
The cinematography captures perfectly the cold atmosphere with the warm touch of Norman’s likeable personality. Short bits of meaningful humor complete this extraordinary film.
