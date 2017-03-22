March 22, 2017 Hollywood, VALEUR MAGAZINE , , , , 0

Mahershala Ali, Casey Affleck, Emma Stone and Viola Davis backstage during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2016. Jeff Lipsky / ©A.M.P.A.S.

As every year, the world was looking excitedly towards Los Angeles, California, USA, in order to follow the Oscars 2017 live on screen or directly on the red carpet. In the Dolby® Theatre on the Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, the biggest and most glamorous event of the film and entertainment industry took place on Sunday, February 26.


Hailee Steinfeld arrives at The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Mike Baker / ©A.M.P.A.S.
RALPH & RUSSO - Presenters Hailee Steinfeld and Gael Garcia Bernal onstage during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
ARMANI - Leonardo DiCaprio presents the Oscar® for Best Actress in a Leading Role during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
FOREVERMARK - Halle Berry presents the Oscar® for Achievement in Directing during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
CALVIN KLEIN BY APPOINTMENT - Naomie Harris, Oscar® nominee, arrives on the red carpet of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. John Salangsang / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Rhodes-Hibbert-Sanders-Calvin-Clein ACADEMY AWARDS, © Brett Lloyd
MONIQUE PEAN LA LA LAND
LOUIS VUITTON - Alicia Vikander presents the Oscar® for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.
THE ARRIVAL OF STARS

Super stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bridges, Mel Gibson, Laura Dern, Kristin Dunst, and many others shared the red carpet as well as the stage with the stars of the new generation, among others Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander, Brie Larson, Dakota Johnson, and the gorgeous Hailee Steinfeld.

 

Oscars 2017 -In the category for Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) the Oscar goes to “City of Stars” from “La La Land”, Music by Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with presenter Scarlett Johansson during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Mark Suban / ©A.M.P.A.S.

In the category for Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) the Oscar goes to “City of Stars” from “La La Land”, Music by Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with presenter Scarlett Johansson during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Picture: Image Group LA / ©A.M.P.A.S.

 

THE CEREMONY OF THE OSCARS 2017

The Academy Awards® 2017 were hosted by TV star Jimmy Kimmel. Although the comedian, who was already honored with a star on Hollywood Blvd’s Walk of Fame in 2013, said: “I am sure I will screw this show up”, he did a very good job. With his smart sense of humor, he entertained the audience in the Dolby® Theatre as well as the more than 34 million people around the world.

He continued his feud with Matt Damon also onstage during the Oscars 2017. After some funny jokes and an even funny review about the movie “We Bought a Zoo”, Oscar® presenter Matt Damon was introduced as guest onstage, alongside his childhood friend Ben Affleck. Some moments later, he was played off by Jimmy Kimmel.


Justin Timberlake performs onstage during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Mark Suban / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Justin Timberlake, Oscar® nominee, performs during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Auli'i Cravalho performs during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Auli'i Cravalho performs during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
John Legend performs onstage during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
John Legend performs a medley of Oscar® nominated Best Original Song "City of Stars" and "Audition (The Fools Who Dream" from La La Land during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Valerie Durant / ©A.M.P.A.S.
John Legend performs onstage during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Performers during a medley of Oscar® nominated Best Original Song "City of Stars" and "Audition (The Fools Who Dream" from La La Land at the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Valerie Durant / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Performers during a medley of Oscar® nominated Best Original Song "City of Stars" and "Audition (The Fools Who Dream" from La La Land at the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Valerie Durant / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Singer John Legend performs onstage at The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
John Legend performs a medley of Oscar® nominated Best Original Song "City of Stars" and "Audition (The Fools Who Dream" from La La Land during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Valerie Durant / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Sting performs onstage during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Singer Sara Bareilles performs during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Sting performs his Oscar® nominated song, "The Empty Chair", during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.
THE MUSIC ACTS

There is no Academy Award® without exciting music performances. While walking through the hall, Justin Timberlake opened the show, and encouraged the crowd to dance with him. The very young but also very professional, and beautiful Auli’i Cravalho, performed her song from the movie “Moana” live on stage. John Legend brought the scenery and atmosphere from La La Land on stage, when he performed the nominated songs “City of Stars” and “Audition (The Fools Who Dream). More thoughtful tones and songs were presented by Sting as well as Sara Bareilles. The latter sang “Both Sides, Now” during the annual In Memoriam tribute.


Presenter Brie Larson onstage during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Mark Suban / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Presenters Ben Affleck and Matt Damon onstage at The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Jimmy Kimmel hosts live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Presenters Ben Affleck and Matt Damon onstage at The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon present the Oscar® for Original screenplay during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Presenter Brie Larson onstage during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Javier Bardem greets Meryl Streep, Oscar® nominee, during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Mark Suban / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Alan Barillaro accepts the Oscar® for Best animated short film, for work on “Piper” from Hailee Steinfeld and Gael Garcia Bernal during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Mark Suban / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Actresses Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, and Octavia Spencer present on stage during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Presenter Amy Adams onstage at The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Presenter Amy Adams onstage at The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Scarlett Johansson onstage at The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Presenter Scarlett Johansson onstage at The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Presenter Jennifer Aniston onstage at The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Actress Jennifer Aniston presents the In Memoriam segment during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Dev Patel onstage during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Presenter Leonardo DiCaprio onstage during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty onstage during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty present during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Presenter Warren Beatty onstage during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Dwayne Johnson presents during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Presenter Halle Berry onstage during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Presenters Halle Berry onstage at The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Actors John Cho and Leslie Mann speak onstage during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Riz Ahmed and Felicity Jones present at The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Salma Hayek and David Oyelowo present during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Presenters Jamie Doran and Dakota Johnson onstage during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Presenter Leonardo DiCaprio, Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Presenters Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone onstage during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Dwayne Johnson presents at The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Presenters Sofia Boutella and Chris Evans onstage at The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Charlize Theron and Shirley MacLaine present onstage during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
THE PRESENTERS

The Oscars 2017 were presented by the who is who of the film business. Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Oscar® winner 2016 Leonardo DiCaprio, presented the winners in the 24 categories of the Academy Awards®. Especially, Hailee Steinfeld stood out from the crowd of stars. She became known for her performance in “True Grit”, where she starred alongside super stars like Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, and Josh Brolin.


The DeLorean DMC-12 on stage during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Mark Suban / ©A.M.P.A.S.

The DeLorean DMC-12 on stage during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Valerie Durant / ©A.M.P.A.S.

 

THE SPECIAL MOMENTS

Also, the Oscars 2017 had very special moments to offer. When the world’s most famous car drove onstage, the DeLorean DMC-12, and Michael J. Fox appeared, the people were very touched. Since years, the actor fights against the Parkinson disease. He has founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research, which takes care for the further development of treatment methods.

Another special moment was the personal appearance on stage of Katherine G. Johnson. The story of the 98-old lady, who is considered as pioneer in space science and computing, was adapted in the movie “Hidden Figures” with Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe in the main roles, alongside Kevin Costner and Kristin Dunst.


Producers onstage correcting the mix-up regarding Best Picture during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Producers onstage correcting the mix-up regarding Best Picture during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.

 

THE CRAZY MOMENT

The probably craziest moment, was the envelope mishap at the end. All eyes were focused on Warren Beatty, who hosted the Oscars® exactly 40 years ago too, when it came to the announcement of the winner in the category “Best Picture”. Confused for a moment, he gave the envelope which contents the name of the winner to his partner on stage and friend in live since more than 50 years, Faye Dunaway. She announced first “La La Land” as “Best Picture” of the Oscars 2017. Some minutes the Oscar for “Best Picture” went to “Moonlight”.

 

Moolight, Film-Poster
Manchester By The Sea, Film Poster
Hacksaw Ridge - Film-Poster
Hidden Figures - Film-Poster
Fences - Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson in Fences from Paramount Pictures. Directed by Denzel Washington from a screenplay by August Wilson.
Lion - Film-Poster
LOVING - Film Poster
Elle - Film Poster
Arrival - Film Poster
THE MOVIES

Besides all others, the movies play an important role. This year, La La Land was nominated in 14 categories for the Academy Award®. With it, it wrote film history. Also, of course, with the mishap mentioned before. However, the film belongs to one of the best movies of all times. It was topped by Moonlight, which deals with the conflicts of young black people. It is characterized by an heart-touching authentic story, as well as an amazing performance of the Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, and Oscar-nominee Naomie Harris.

 

Emma Stone accepts the Oscar® for Performance by an actress in a leading role, for work on “La La Land” from Leonardo DiCaprio during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Emma Stone accepts the Oscar® for Performance by an actress in a leading role, for work on “La La Land” from Leonardo DiCaprio during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Emma Stone accepts the Oscar® for Performance by an actress in a leading role, for work on “La La Land” from presenter Leonardo DiCaprio during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Emma Stone accepts the Oscar® for Performance by an actress in a leading role, for work on “La La Land” during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Emma Stone accepts the Oscar® for Performance by an actress in a leading role, for work on “La La Land” from Leonardo DiCaprio during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Mark Suban / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Emma Stone accepts the Oscar® for Performance by an actress in a leading role, for work on “La La Land” from presenter Leonardo DiCaprio during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Emma Stone accepts the Oscar® for Performance by an actress in a leading role, for work on “La La Land” during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Casey Affleck accepts the Oscar® for Performance by an actor in a Leading role, for work on “Manchester by the Sea” during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Casey Affleck accepts the Oscar® for Performance by an actor in a Leading role, for work on “Manchester by the Sea” from presenter Brie Larson during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Producers onstage correcting the mix-up regarding Best Picture during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Jordan Horowitz, Jimmy Kimmel and Warren Beatty on stage during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Mark Suban / ©A.M.P.A.S.
The cast of "Moonlight" accepts the Oscar® for Best motion picture of the year, for work on “Moonlight” from the cast of "La La Land" during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Adele Romanski, Barry Jenkins, Jeremy Kleiner and the cast of "Moonlight" accept the Oscar® for Best motion picture of the year, for work on “Moonlight” during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Adele Romanski accepts the Oscar® for Best motion picture of the year, for work on “Moonlight” during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
The cast and crew accept the Oscar® for Best motion picture of the year, for work on “Moonlight” during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Mark Suban / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Producers onstage correcting the mix-up regarding Best Picture during The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Adele Romanski, Barry Jenkins and the cast of "Moonlight" accept the Oscar® for Best motion picture of the year, for work on “Moonlight” during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Damien Chazelle poses backstage with the Oscar® for Achievement in directing, for work on “La La Land” during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Damien Chazelle accepts the Oscar® for Achievement in directing, for work on “La La Land” during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Damien Chazelle hugs Ryan Gosling during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Valerie Durant / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Damien Chazelle hugs Justin Timberlake before accepting the Oscar® for Achievement in directing, for work on “La La Land” during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Alan Barillaro accepts the Oscar® for Best animated short film, for work on “Piper” from Hailee Steinfeld and Gael Garcia Bernal during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Mark Suban / ©A.M.P.A.S.
In the category for Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) the Oscar goes to “City of Stars” from “La La Land”, Music by Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Presenter Scarlett Johanson. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
After winning the Oscar® for Achievement in sound mixing, for work on “Hacksaw Ridge” Kevin O’Connell poses with Andrew Garfield and guests during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer accepts the Oscar® for Best animated short film, for work on “Piper” during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Anousheh Ansari accepts Ashgar Farhadi's Oscar® for Best foreign language film of the year, for work on “The Salesman” from Iran during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Phil McCarten / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Joanna Natasegara and Orlando von Einsiedel accept the Oscar® for Best documentary short subject, for work on “The White Helmets” during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Cookies parchute from the ceiling during the live ABC Telecast of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
THE WINNERS

In 1989, the Academy changed the words: “And the winner is…” to “And the Oscar goes to…”. The reason is clear, all of the nominees should feel as winners, because of their achievements in front of the camera and behind it. But, at the end, only one can take the award home. The Oscar 2017 went this year – among others – to Emma Stone (Best Actress), and Casey Affleck (Best Actor). The Award for Best Picture went to “Moonlight, and Damien Chazelle was honored as Best Director. Viola Davis, and Mahershala Ali are the Best Supporting Actors this year.

 
Visit the official Oscars website.
 

PICTURES BACKGROUND:

    • Karlie Kloss on the red carpet at The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 26, 2017. John Salangsang / ©A.M.P.A.S.

 

    • Riz Ahmed, Karlie Kloss, and Emma Roberts arrives on the red carpet of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood. John Salangsang / ©A.M.P.A.S.

 

    • Ryan Gosling, Oscar® nominee, on the red carpet of The 89th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood. Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.

 

