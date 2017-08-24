„The Netherlands. Home to exactly five hills and fourteen waves. That’s right: We counted the number of hills and waves and we said, “To hell with logic, to hell with obstacles – Let’s do what we love.”

Since day one, we’ve been doing our part to make the world a better place for boarders – Both on the slopes and in the water. We do this by designing fashionable and functional boardwear at an affordable price.

By reminding the world that boarding is fun. And by helping people overcome whatever stands between them and their boards. A fresh perspective for all boarders.“