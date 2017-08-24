The Netherlands are described as “the flattest place in the universe”. Can you imagine, that exactly here, a brand was founded that creates fashionable and functional boardwear for boarders worldwide? No matter whether they prefer the slope or the water, more and more people are inspired by the Dutch brand PROTEST.
SURF SPOT NETHERLANDS
„The Netherlands. Home to exactly five hills and fourteen waves. That’s right: We counted the number of hills and waves and we said, “To hell with logic, to hell with obstacles – Let’s do what we love.”
Since day one, we’ve been doing our part to make the world a better place for boarders – Both on the slopes and in the water. We do this by designing fashionable and functional boardwear at an affordable price.
By reminding the world that boarding is fun. And by helping people overcome whatever stands between them and their boards. A fresh perspective for all boarders.“
THE PURE JOY OF RIDE
“The beginners who aren’t quite sure if they’ve got what it takes. The masters who may have forgotten the pure joy of the ride. The cynics who have had millions of ads pushed down their throats. The workaholics with too many responsibilities and too little time. We remind riders of the reason they set foot on a board in the first place – to have fun!!
And we inspire non-boarders with our belief that everyone can have a great time on the slopes or on the waves. We build our clothes to support core riders. But they are also aimed at people who simply want to have fun on a board and look good doing it. Our goal is to make our clothes accessible to as many boarders as possible.“
FASHIONABLE AND FUNCTIONAL BOARDWEAR FOR BOARDERS ON ALL LEVELS
For the core boarder and newcomer alike, Protest’s fully functional boardwear reflects the latest trends in styles and colors. The brand keeps a strong focus on details: materials, zippers, applications, embroideries, stitching, fabrics, textures, finishes, and washes. This is what gives Protest’s range a rich and exclusive look.
HIGH SUMMER 2017
PROTEST presents in this summer a trend-oriented collection that is dedicated to the topic of Scuba Libre. So, each style is clearly full of the vitality, freedom, and positive vibes – the unique flair of Cuba.
Furthermore, a strong influence for the collection was the colorful underwater world along with the modern, colonial Art Nouveau architecture of the ‘Old Havana. Moreover, with bold, burnt and vibrant colors and prints the collection is a true eye-catcher.
PROTEST LINIE STAND UP PADDLING – COOPERATION WITH LOKAHI
Besides the main collection, PROTEST proudly presents a brand-new SUP line. It results from a cooperation with the SUP-Boards specialist LOKAHI. Stand up Paddling is one of the fastest growing sports around the globe.
Therefore, the collection is perfect for all nature lovers who want to experience many things: from surfing on a crazy 20 ft. wave on Hawaii up to a relaxing cruise across a lake. Furthermore, exclusively for PROTEST, LOKAHI has designed an inflatable air 10’4 model in the colors and prints of the women collection. In fact, it’s a perfect board to try out SUP.
THE SUP LINE
The SUP line provides comfortable leggings, suits with short and longer sleeves, bikinis and a cap made of active sports materials. So, the collection is ideal for all kinds of sports and activities. Besides, every piece is presented in beautiful all-over prints in dark floral, eye-catching black and white patterns, or funky color-block palms combined with stripes.
THE SIGNATURE LINE
The PROTEST Signature Line was created in cooperation with PROTEST Riderin Yannick de Jager and Tristan Guilbaud. The result of this cooperation is a capsule collection with two 4-ways stretch-shorts. It’s perfect for purists. Additionally, these technical boardshorts provide the ultimate comfort and freedom of movement.
LAURA CANE
The surfer Laura Crane has also provided an important input for a sporty bikini style in their favorite colors and with best fit within the waves. The bikinis have a crossed back closure in a striking Chevron print.
