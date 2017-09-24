FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA x SEPHORA SPAIN LAUNCH PARTY

RIHANNA INTRODUCES THE FENTY BEAUTY COLLECTION IN MADRID

Madrid was the 4th stop on this Fenty Beauty tour after New York, London and Paris. Held in Madrid’s Callao Cinema, the event was a totally immersive and engaging experience for guests and fans both inside the Cinema and out on Plaza Callao.

Guests received personalized Fenty Face makeup consultations from her global artistry team including Priscilla Ono (Global Artist) and James Kaliardos (Resident Artist). Fenty Beauty products, including Gloss Bomb, Match Stix and Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters were brought to life in different production-like ‘sets’ that created fun brand moments including jumping on a Killawatt trampoline and swinging on an oversized Gloss Bomb Lip Gloss swing.