FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA x SEPHORA SPAIN LAUNCH PARTY

Excitement was high last night in Madrid, Spain’s Callao Square where Rihanna surprised fans with an unbelievable brand experience, as she continues to celebrate the September 8 launch of her new Fenty Beauty brand.
RIHANNA INTRODUCES THE FENTY BEAUTY COLLECTION IN MADRID
Madrid was the 4th stop on this Fenty Beauty tour after New York, London and Paris. Held in Madrid’s Callao Cinema, the event was a totally immersive and engaging experience for guests and fans both inside the Cinema and out on Plaza Callao.
Guests received personalized Fenty Face makeup consultations from her global artistry team including Priscilla Ono (Global Artist) and James Kaliardos (Resident Artist). Fenty Beauty products, including Gloss Bomb, Match Stix and Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters were brought to life in different production-like ‘sets’ that created fun brand moments including jumping on a Killawatt trampoline and swinging on an oversized Gloss Bomb Lip Gloss swing.
RIHANNA AND HER GUESTS
Guests were captured on the sets on live stream video, viewed by thousands of fans standing outside in the Plaza.
Rihanna arrived to Plaza Callao showing off yet another iconic makeup look done by Fenty Beauty Global Artist, Hector Espinal. The look featured:
Instant Retouch Primer
Pro Filt’r Foundation in 330
Concealer: Pro Filt’r Foundation in 310 and Match Stix in ALMOND
Contour: MatchStix in TRUFFLE
Highlight: MatchStix in CHILI MANGO and BLONDE and Killawatt in MOSCOW MULE / GINGER BINGE
Lip (Holiday): GRAVITY and PLUTONIC RELATIONSHIP
Eyes (Holiday): JUPITER SAND
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna launched globally across 17 countries with 40 Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation shades, covering an extensive shade range. The launch collection also includes a Universal Primer, Gloss Bomb, matte and shimmer Match Stix, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters, Invisimatte Blotting Powder and Paper, and precision tools to perfect the look.
Facebook, Instagram & Twitter – @fentybeauty
Fenty Beauty is available exclusively in store at Sephora and online at Sephora.es
Pictures: Getty Images Europe