SALVADOR SOBRAL – “A VICTORY FOR MUSIC”

The judges and public have decided: Salvador Sobral wins the Grand Final of the ESC 2017. With 143 points difference to Bulgaria, he and his sister Luisa gain the coveted trophy for Portugal for the first time.

Their song “Amar Pelos Dois” (For the Both of Us) convinced the audience on the screens as well as the professional voters equally. In accordance with the title, after receiving the award both siblings performed their song together onstage. As always, Salvador Sobral interpreted his song in a new way, to crown himself with the heavy trophy hereafter.