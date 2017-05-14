SALVADOR SOBRAL – “A VICTORY FOR MUSIC”
The judges and public have decided: Salvador Sobral wins the Grand Final of the ESC 2017. With 143 points difference to Bulgaria, he and his sister Luisa gain the coveted trophy for Portugal for the first time.
Their song “Amar Pelos Dois” (For the Both of Us) convinced the audience on the screens as well as the professional voters equally. In accordance with the title, after receiving the award both siblings performed their song together onstage. As always, Salvador Sobral interpreted his song in a new way, to crown himself with the heavy trophy hereafter.
Likable and smart, Salvador took the opportunity, to express his hope that his success is the begin of reflecting the real values: “We live in a world of disposable music. Fast food music, without any content. I think, this could be a victory for music and people who make music that actually means something. Music is not fireworks, music is feeling. So, let’s try to change this, and bring music back which is really worth matters.”
Salvador Sobral had no time to enjoy the victory. First, he had to do many interviews. He looked tired, but still he answered smart and sophisticated to questions like, “Is there is anyone particular that you want to dedicate your victory to?”. “To all the musicians”.
THE NEW VOTING SYSTEM
This time, the organizer used a new voting system. First, as usual, representatives of the participating nations announced the votes of the judges from their country. However, they had to present only the 12 points, while the remaining points were presented at a glance. The jury votes influenced the result with 50 per cent. Hereafter, the hosts of the evening presented the votes resulting from the televoting.
Actually, the idea is good, but there was a huge lack in regard to the tension. It appeared rushed without any suspense. Of course, it takes time when presenter from 26 nations announce their votes, and time is money. However, exactly that creates the thrill until the last second.
Pictures: Thomas Hanses
Finally, the system showed a huge difference between votes and taste of the public and professional judges. The next step could be, to forego the jury votes completely. They are insignificant, and, since years, inaccurately.
THE BIG FIVE
Probably, it’s time to think about the system of the so called Big FIVE too? The Big FIVE are, the host country, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany. These nations participate automatically in the Grand Final. However, it could be a test, training, and a very good promotion to do so. Within the Semi-Finals, Salvador Sobral had the chance to present his exceptional voice and personality to a huge public. Therefore, many voices were already assigned before the Grand Final.
ALMA (FRANCE)
For how else could it be, that the most promising emerging artist of 2017 achieved only the 12th place? So called by many digital platforms, Alma from France, presented an outstanding performance, powerful, sensual, very sexy. She sang her song “Requiem” in French. It reminded of the origins of the ESC, when each artist performed the song in the mother tongue.
However, just like her gown, Alma was very brilliant. She brought the French attitude to life onstage and to the living rooms in Europe. Despite of her ranking, Requiem will be certainly one of the big summer hits 2017.
Happy, gorgeous, and tempting, Alma answered the questions of the ESC 2017 within sixty seconds.Pictures: Andres Putting
LEVINA (GERMANY)
Levina did also a good job. The beautiful woman started her career already at the age of 9. She wrote her first own songs at 12. The ESC describes Isabella ‘Levina’ Lueen in that way: “The perfect liaison of Nordic metropolitan charm, a husky voice of international class, and a song that will delight Europe”. Her performance of the song “Perfect Life” was perfect too, full of energy and musical talent. (Pictures: Andres Putting)
LUCIE JONES (U.K.)
Lucie is a singer and actress from South Wales. She has a lot of experience, beginning with X Factor 2009 to a musical theatre career. Lucie won the DIMF Best Actress in a Musical Award for her performance as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde the Musical. She sang also “God Save the Queen” at Wembley Stadium. Her song “Never Give Up on You” achieved the 15th place in the Grand Final. However, we are sure, that the likable talent, will never give up, and continue her career.
FRANCESCO GABBANI (ITALY)
He is from Carrara, Tuscany, where his parents run the town’s only instrument shop. Therefore, he grew up with music. Occidentali’s Karma, the song of the very likable and funny Italian was one of the top favorites before the event. Finally, it achieved place six in the Grand Final of the ESC 2017. (Pictures: Andres Putting)
BLANCHE (BELGIUM)
Finally, the tastes are different. However, Salvador Sobral has deserved the victory one hundred per cent. Nevertheless, our favorite was the young Ellie Delvaus, called Blanche from Belgium. Her song “City Lights” achieved the 4th place. It was on place 9 after the jury votes. So, it had the chance – similar to Bulgaria – to win the title, because the public loved the song and the performance of the young and shy Belgium talent. We hope that we will hear much more from her in the future. Read more about Blanche here…
CONCLUSION
Everything makes sense, finally. No matter whether one likes rock or pop, or classic music, Salvador Sobral and her sister Luisa, live and love music from the bottom of their hearts. The public recognized it, and honored it. Salvador Sobral and his open statement could be a sign, that the ESC will change in the future. Less fireworks, more content and valuable music pieces. VALEUR hopes so.
1 Comment