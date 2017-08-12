Is there another place in the world that stands more for the pure zest of life than Brazil? Here, midst tropical climate, the sun isn’t shining only in the sky, but also in the hearts and minds of the people. It’s reflected in the mentality and appearance of them, as well as in their fashion. A label that reflects the attitude and spirit of Brazil in perfection is RIO DE SOL.
RIO DE SOL
Rio de Sol is an amazing swimwear brand. Founded in 2005, the Brazilian culture was always its inspiration. So, Rio de Sol offers to the women the shades of summer. The creations reflect the lifestyle of Brazil, from samba to fine sand beaches.
The city of Rio de Janeiro and its carnival beat to the samba rhythm. In fact, Rio de Sol transcribes all the energy and the liveliness of the music rhythms in fashionable forms. The cuttings fit your curves perfectly and suit you best!
THE BRAZILIAN SUN TRANSFORMED IN GORGEOUS BEACHWEAR
Moreover, Rio de Sol brings the women all the heat of the Brazilian sun. Brazil is a country where people are warm and friendly.
“This is why we wish to be close to you and to be capable of answering your needs and your requests.”
In fact, the Rio de Sol collection is for dynamic and joyful women who are going to take advantage of the sunshine.
THE RIO DE SOL GIRL
They are young and cheerful woman, who enjoy the sunshine and the beaches. Always focused on enhancing a woman’s natural beauty with colorful prints and quality products, Rio de Sol continues seducing women all over the world. The women who want to wear a «little piece of Brazil».
“More and more women of the whole world choose Rio de Sol’s sensual cuts and the radiant colors. Actually, we wish to bring you these cheerful and radiant colors which are present in our landscapes. Our creations are made to dress your skin velvety by the summer sun and to suit you at best.”
BRAZILIAN INSPIRATION
Literally, when you wear a Rio de Sol swimsuit, you wear also a piece of Brazil that makes you feel more attractive than ever! Present on the swimwear market since 2005, the company invested in equipment, machinery, and human resources in their own country. Therefore, Rio de Sol is made in Brazil one hundred percent.
With its own factory of an area of 3000 m² the company remains focused on the development on-site. The entire manufacturing process, from creations of swimsuits to production, takes place in the factory in Rio de Janeiro.
The industrial park of Rio de Sol is composed of electronic and pneumatics sewing machines operated by a staff committed to their work.
SOCIAL CARE
“Rio de Sol believes that happy people make a better firm. We value our employees. Our team benefits from a welfare program: a food aid, a help for medical follow-up and the dentist, as well as scholarships.
We motivate healthy work habits. Indeed, we promote the use of protection equipment and periodic exams of prevention.”
“Our team also has the possibility of a flexible schedule and benefits from advantages enabling them to have leisure activities. We want to minimize our impact on the environment by reusing the rainwater, reducing the waste, recycling materials and making the donation of residues of the production to the local community that produces craft.”
BRAZILIAN BIKINI SHOP
Rio de Sol is available in the Brazilian Bikini Shop, an eclectic mix of designs and talented designers. The adventure began in 2008 with the marketing of a unique brand of swimwear, “Rio de Sol”, soon adding the “Grendene” group, renowned for its flip-Aop brand, “lpanema”.
The team spent a lot of time in Brazil to meet artists and designers. Furthermore, to identify emerging trends, they visited workshops and local markets where everything was hand-made.
lt is these experiences that gave rise to the must-have pieces found on the site, including brands offering entirely handcrafted or environmentally responsible items such as “Mishky” bracelets and the all-mesh designs of “Cecilia Prado”.
The team is also committed to discovering fresh and fashionable high-quality brands, particularly those from Colombia. Their goal is to offer the largest and most complete swimwear and accessories selections inspired by the latest Brazilian trends.
The site has witnessed the birth of Hipanema bracelets, selecting models from their first collection. Brazilian Bikini Shop was also the first website to sell the brand abroad.
Today, approximately fifty Brazilian and Latin brands, including world-class brands such as Havaianas and Despi, trust Brazilian Bikini Shop to represent them and to offer their collections to 120 countries.
Read more in VALEUR MAGAZINE no 26
All pieces on the Brazilian Bikini Shop website: www.brazilianbikinishop.com