SARA SAMPAIO IN AVAKIAN
Like two days ago, Sara Sampaio chosed Avakian at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. This time for the premiere of “The Killing OF A Sacred Deer”.
The beautiful Portuguese model wears earrings from Avakian’s Haute Joaillerie collection set with pear shape emeralds and diamonds.
She matched it with a unique green jade ring set with rose cut diamonds. Additionally, Sara wears a ring set with a pear-shaped emerald, diamonds and blue sapphires.
Sara Sampaio is one of the most eye-catching models today. The beautiful Portuguese is well-known as Victoria’s Secret Angel. Moreover, millions of people know the sensual woman from Calzedonia’s advertising posters on streets and in magazines.
Since she appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2014, Sara is considered as the first Portuguese supermodel. For this campaign, she won also the award Rookie of the Year. The gorgeous woman is present in actually all renowned magazines, among others the Vogue, GQ, Glamour etc. Furthermore, Sara Sampaio was awarded as “Best Model” at the Portuguese Golden Globes in 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2015.
Photo by Dominique Charriau 2017