Sara Sampaio is one of the most eye-catching models today. The beautiful Portuguese is well-known as Victoria’s Secret Angel. Moreover, millions of people know the sensual woman from Calzedonia’s advertising posters on streets and in magazines.

Since she appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2014, Sara is considered as the first Portuguese supermodel. For this campaign, she won also the award Rookie of the Year. The gorgeous woman is present in actually all renowned magazines, among others the Vogue, GQ, Glamour etc. Furthermore, Sara Sampaio was awarded as “Best Model” at the Portuguese Golden Globes in 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2015.

