SKINY BEACHWEAR 2017

Fine, high-quality swimwear materials, structured Jacquards, sophisticated color tones in combination with prints in a batik- and ethno-look, sexy and extravagant and perfectly combinable with the matching beach cover-ups characterizes the Sunset Glamour Collection presented by SKINY.
The Sun & Fun Collection has surprises in store this season thanks to its wide range of summery designs. Furthermore, the Ocean Love basics line shows perfectly the key color of the season: bright red.
Tropical flower and leaf motifs as well as graphic tribal prints are newly interpreted. The leading roles are played by a mix of up-to-the-minute black and ivory as well as bright neon shades.
THE SKINY BEACHWEAR COLLECTION 2017
Playful crocheted inserts and little tassels, stylish cut-outs and cool patchwork elements give the collection that certain something. Key styles include the high-neck top and the high-waist panty from the Bam Bam series.
SUNSET GLAMOUR
With the Sunset Glamour Collection, Skiny offers a premium selection of high-quality materials, extravagant cuts, refined designs, and sophisticated accessories.
So, the collection’s color scheme – black and ivory and olive green – harmonizes perfectly with the colors of the new Summer Loungewear Collection.
PRINTS, PATTERNS & DETAILS
The classic black-and-ivory batik prints, jacquard designs in tribal patterns and the understated rosé-gold foil print are right on trend. Additionally, the macramé look on the front or back of some bras, the jacquard elements and the satiny fabrics with and without lurex create extravagant details.
MONSOON
Finally, one highlight series is Monsoon. The styles are wearable on both sides, either in black or in a sexy olive tone. The ultimate eye-catching pieces from this series are an edgy high-neck top with tantalizing cut-outs and a trendy midi-panty. Of course, the collection also features one-piece suits. So, the Sunset Glamour Collection offers two sexy swimsuits cut low in the front and the back.
Pictures: © Skiny 2017