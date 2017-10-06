STORM XAVIER RAGED IN GERMANY

Yesterday, October 5, storm Xavier caused chaos and destruction in broad areas of Germany.

It was particularly terrible in the northern areas, especially in Hamburg and Berlin, where some people died. In Berlin, a state of emergency was declared.

Because of thousands of emergency calls per minute, the fire departments didn’t know where to start. Uprooted trees, smashed cars, destroyed buildings: pure chaos.

The railroad company Deutsche Bahn stopped the rail traffic completely.

Also in Düsseldorf, hurricane Xavier caused a stir. A spectator filmed a very hard landing of an A380 airplane. Certainly, the poor passengers where happy when they had solid ground under their feet again.