Almost hundred years ago, this legend experienced a rebirth, when Howard Carter discovered the intact tomb of pharaoh Tutankhamun in November 1922. After the archeologist opened the burial chamber, some mysterious fatalities aroused the interest of the public. In the night, when the grave was opened the first time, a cobra killed Carter’s canary. The Egyptian cobra was seen as guardian of the pharaohs. From now, the media and public talked about a bad omen.

The dead of Lord Carnarvon, financial backer of the exhibition, short time after his visit of the tomb as well as the mysterious inscription on a clay tablet, which was found in the tomb, fueled the media interest. Sir Alan Gardiner, who is regarded as one of the premier Egyptologists of the 20th century, translated the hieroglyphs in the following way and, so, the “Curse of the Pharaoh” was reborn.