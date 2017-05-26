TONI GARRN WEARS AVAKIAN IN CANNES
The German top model chose Avakian at the 70th Cannes Film Festival for the premire of “The Beguiled”.
The stunning model Toni Garrn chose a striking pair of earrings from the Riviera Collection Set with white diamonds. She matched it with a white diamond cuff bracelet from the Haute Joaillerie Collection. Toni also chose a striking diamond ring from the Haute Joaillerie Collection.
Toni Garrn experienced her breakthrough in 2008, when she signed an exclusive contract with Calvin Klein. In the same year, aged 15, she debuted on the runway for the Calvin Klein spring/summer collection in New York. Already, one year later she walked more than 60 shows for renowned fashion labels. Among others Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors, Chanel, Stella McCartney.
The gorgeous Antonia, so her real name, appeared in countless international magazines. The Vogue loves Toni Garrn. She was in the French, German, Italian, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Mexican, and American issues of the magazine.
Of course, the elegant Toni Garrn worked also for other magazines, like Numéro, Elle, or Harper’s Bazar to name just a few.
With the years, she worked for international top labels. Among many others Filippa K, Givenchy, Tommy Hilfiger, Prada, Fendi, Versace.
Furthermore, Garrn worked for Cloé, Cartier, Ralph Lauren, Mango, L’Oréal, Bluemarine, and Elle Saab. The list is long. It reaches up to Victoria’s Secret. Toni Garrn is also involved in social initiatives. Since 2014, she is international ambassador for “Because I am a Girl”.
Photo Red Carpet: Getty Images 2017 (top), Dominique Charriau 2017 (middle)