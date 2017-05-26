Toni Garrn experienced her breakthrough in 2008, when she signed an exclusive contract with Calvin Klein. In the same year, aged 15, she debuted on the runway for the Calvin Klein spring/summer collection in New York. Already, one year later she walked more than 60 shows for renowned fashion labels. Among others Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors, Chanel, Stella McCartney.

The gorgeous Antonia, so her real name, appeared in countless international magazines. The Vogue loves Toni Garrn. She was in the French, German, Italian, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Mexican, and American issues of the magazine.

Of course, the elegant Toni Garrn worked also for other magazines, like Numéro, Elle, or Harper’s Bazar to name just a few.

With the years, she worked for international top labels. Among many others Filippa K, Givenchy, Tommy Hilfiger, Prada, Fendi, Versace.