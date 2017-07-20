Berlin, July 19, 2017. It is hot in the city. The blue sky reminds on the Pearl’s world, where Princess Lihö-Minaa lives a peaceful life before things dramatically change. It is the premiere of VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF THOUSAND PLANETS.
LUC BESSON (THE DIRECTOR)
Since his childhood, Luc Besson (The Fifth Element, Subway, Léon) was fascinated of the science fiction comics series Valérian and Laureline (1967-2010). Now, using the latest 3D- technology, the director, producer, and writer brings Valerian’s fantastical adventures into the movie theaters.
VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF THOUSAND PLANETS
It’s the year 2740, when special agent Valerian (Dane DeHaan) teams up with the attractive Laureline (Cara Delevingne) to maintain order within the entire universe.
A secret mission leads the duo to Alpha, a continually growing enormous intergalactic space station. Here, many species live together since centuries. They have learned to share their knowledge and culture.
Hence, this place collects all the knowledge of the universe. But, a secret power endangers this peaceful place. Together, Valerian and Laureline fight against dangerous creatures to find the key to avoiding the dark menace.
THE MOVIE
Exactly 20 ago, Luc Besson surprised the audience with a science fiction adventure, never seen before on screens. The Fifth Element was a path-breaking milestone in film history. Now, the question is, if VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF THOUSAND PLANETS is able to raise the bar. The answer is yes, and no.
Yes
The pictures and 3D-effects are truly brilliant. Within seconds, you will immerse in the event and all the fantasy worlds. Moreover, VALERIAN it’s a very entertaining and amusing film. Besson understands to fascinate people in every single moment.
No
However, many things are a copy of the precursor version. The tracking shots through the mega city as well as the characters strongly reminiscent of The Fifth Element.
THE STORY & CHARACTERS
Unfortunately, VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF THOUSAND PLANETS brings no real new impulses. Again, a couple protect a dying species from doom. Besides, they save the entire universe. Once more, a guy falls in love with his partner. Well, that’s an old story.
Luc Besson tries to give it a contemporary shine. But, while the movie itself is an amazing 3D-fireworks, the characters stay two-dimensional. In contrast to The Fifth Element, VALERIAN takes no time for an in-depth presentation of the main characters. Although, the heroes are young, fresh, and cheeky, it’s difficult to create an emotion or relation to them.
VALERIAN (DANE DEHAAN)
VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF THOUSAND PLANETS starring Dane DeHaan. The young talent attracted already huge attention with his performances in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), Life (2015), and A Cure for Wellness (2016).
Valerian is very smart, likable, fresh, and daringly. He has a strong self-confidence. Sometimes, a bit too strong. He acts often independently. As a true soldier, in contrast to Laureline, he follows his orders strictly, without questioning the decisions of the leaders.
DeHaan epitomized these characteristics well, but he isn’t a womanizer as the role requires.
LAURELINE (CARA DELEVINGNE)
Cara Delevingne is used to work in studios. Now, the most successful international model has achieved her big goal to play a role in the international movie business. Those, who think her cast could be just good for the promotion of the movie are wrong. Cara plays her role well. Her performance isn’t perfect, but professional and likeable. With her unique cheekiness and sense of humor, she upstages her partner and gives the young Laureline a special touch.
It’s something like a Déjà Vu. Because, for The Fifth Element Luc Besson has also chosen a top model of the 90th, Mila Jovovich. After the movie release, the attractive Ukrainian talent changed the role and took a successful step from international fashion runways to the cinemas. Probably, Cara will follow in her footsteps. In any case, she is an amazing talent, who knows what she wants.
BUBBLE (RIHANNA)
Alongside with super stars such as Ethan Hawke (Jolly the Pimp) and Clive Owen (Commander Arün Filitt), Rihanna plays a special guest role.
Bubble is an extremely changeable creature, which can transform in all characters of Alpha.
No matter whether as pole dancer, tempting nurse, innocent maid, or hot roller girl, Bubble shows always a great performance.
Because of her ability to change, she is very helpful on Valerian’s dangerous mission.
You can learn more about Rihanna as Bubble in the new featurette:
PRINCESS LIHÖ-MINAA (SASHA LUSS)
The Russian top model Sasha Luss plays the beautiful princess of the Pearls, a species that is threatened by extinction. With her incredible face and body, she embodies the beauty of the peaceful Pearls perfectly.
CONCLUSION
Besides all critic, VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF THOUSAND PLANETS is a very good movie. After the big success of The Fifth Element and current blockbusters like Wonder Woman, we talk about a very high level of movie making.
Despite of some shortcomings, Luc Besson has created an entertaining and funny film, that makes just fun. The action trip of the two heroes, is pure fun, and the nearly 140 minutes literally fly past.
OUR RATING IN %ACTION 100%
Photos: ©2016 VALERIAN SAS – TF1 FILMS PRODUCTION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED