VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF THOUSAND PLANETS

It’s the year 2740, when special agent Valerian (Dane DeHaan) teams up with the attractive Laureline (Cara Delevingne) to maintain order within the entire universe.

A secret mission leads the duo to Alpha, a continually growing enormous intergalactic space station. Here, many species live together since centuries. They have learned to share their knowledge and culture.

Hence, this place collects all the knowledge of the universe. But, a secret power endangers this peaceful place. Together, Valerian and Laureline fight against dangerous creatures to find the key to avoiding the dark menace.