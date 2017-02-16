VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 – Out Now!MORE THAN FIFTY SHADES OF GREY
TO COLOR UP YOUR LIFE
The Valeur issues are viewable in fullscreen mode by clicking the white square in the bottom right corner.
COVER: Sessùn. PICTURES (right side): Doutzen Kroes for Hunkemöller, Blue Monkey, Hana Nitsche for Freaky Nation, Marie Jo, Beate Uhse
VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 deals with chic, elegant as well as cool and sexy styles, which are perfect for the last winter days and the beginning of the eagerly awaited spring time.
HUNKEMÖLLER TELLS STORIES ABOUT DOUTZEN KROES
The Dutch lingerie brand opens the next chapter of the #doutzenstories
KARLIE KLOSS WEARS SWAROVSKI
The beautiful brand ambassador shines in a new light created by sparkling Swarovski Elements
HAPPY SOCKS MEETS ELLEN VON UNWERTH
Impressively,the eceptional artist shows what happiness means truely
JAIN – TOP ACT OF THE YEAR
The French singer is one of the most interesting top acts of the year
LA LA LAND – GOES TO OCSCARS
14 Oscar nominations for one of the best movies ever
HANA NITSCHE ABOUT LEATHER JACKETS & NEW YORK
Beautiful, cool and seductive, the international model is the new face of Freaky Nation
MARIE JO STANDS FOR SENSUALITY AND TEMTATION
The Dutch lingerie brand presents once more very seductive pieces
MARI COUCI – JEWELRY WITH THE CERTAIN SOMETHING
Inspired by the hexagon, the brand presents beautiful jewelry
DIETER FERSCHINGER – SHINE LIKE A MOVIE STAR
The man with the golden hands gives you the style of a movie star
GREAT LENGTHS – EXTEND YOUR STYLE
A perfect way to extend the hair(style)
VALEUR MODELS TALK ABOUT LOVE
What attractive, modern girls think about love and the perfect day.
FIFTY SHADES DARKER – DOMINATED THE VALENTINE’S DAY
The sequel of Fifty Shades of Grey started very successful during the Valentine’s Day(s)
BEATE UHSE – THE PIONEER OF MODERN EROTICISM
The pioneer of free love and sensual erotic celebrated its 70. anniversary
BIJOUX INDISCRETS – WHEN FASHION MEETS FETISH
More about the French brand in the current issue
Menu
Newsletter
Posts
- VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 – Out now!
Februar 16, 2017
- SUBSCRIBE TO VALEUR NEWSLETTER
Dezember 15, 2016
- LA LA LAND – A HOMAGE TO HOLLYWOOD
Januar 11, 2017
- VALEUR MODEL CASTINGS
Januar 02, 2017
Neueste Kommentare