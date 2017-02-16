Februar 16, 2017 VALEUR MAGAZINE , , , , , , , , , 0

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 – Out Now!
MORE THAN FIFTY SHADES OF GREY

TO COLOR UP YOUR LIFE


COVER: Sessùn. PICTURES (right side): Doutzen Kroes for Hunkemöller, Blue Monkey, Hana Nitsche for Freaky Nation, Marie Jo, Beate Uhse

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 deals with chic, elegant as well as cool and sexy styles, which are perfect for the last winter days and the beginning of the eagerly awaited spring time.


HUNKEMÖLLER TELLS STORIES ABOUT DOUTZEN KROES

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Doutzen Kroes and Hunkemöller report
The Dutch lingerie brand opens the next chapter of the #doutzenstories

KARLIE KLOSS WEARS SWAROVSKI

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Karlie Kloss - Swarovski report
The beautiful brand ambassador shines in a new light created by sparkling Swarovski Elements

HAPPY SOCKS MEETS ELLEN VON UNWERTH

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Happy Socks feat. Ellen von Unwerth report
Impressively,the eceptional artist shows what happiness means truely

JAIN – TOP ACT OF THE YEAR

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Jain report
The French singer is one of the most interesting top acts of the year

LA LA LAND – GOES TO OCSCARS

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - La La Land report
14 Oscar nominations for one of the best movies ever

HANA NITSCHE ABOUT LEATHER JACKETS & NEW YORK

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Hana Nitsche for Freaky Nation
Beautiful, cool and seductive, the international model is the new face of Freaky Nation

MARIE JO STANDS FOR SENSUALITY AND TEMTATION

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Marie Jo report
The Dutch lingerie brand presents once more very seductive pieces

MARI COUCI – JEWELRY WITH THE CERTAIN SOMETHING

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Mari Couci report
Inspired by the hexagon, the brand presents beautiful jewelry

DIETER FERSCHINGER – SHINE LIKE A MOVIE STAR

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Dieter Ferschinger report
The man with the golden hands gives you the style of a movie star

GREAT LENGTHS – EXTEND YOUR STYLE

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Great Lengths report cover
A perfect way to extend the hair(style)

VALEUR MODELS TALK ABOUT LOVE

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - VALEUR MODELS talk about love
What attractive, modern girls think about love and the perfect day.

FIFTY SHADES DARKER – DOMINATED THE VALENTINE’S DAY

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Fifty Shades Darker report
The sequel of Fifty Shades of Grey started very successful during the Valentine’s Day(s)

BEATE UHSE – THE PIONEER OF MODERN EROTICISM

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Beate Uhse report
The pioneer of free love and sensual erotic celebrated its 70. anniversary

BIJOUX INDISCRETS – WHEN FASHION MEETS FETISH

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Bijoux Indiscrets reportMore about the French brand in the current issue

