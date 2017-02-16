VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 – Out Now!MORE THAN FIFTY SHADES OF GREY

TO COLOR UP YOUR LIFE

The Valeur issues are viewable in fullscreen mode by clicking the white square in the bottom right corner.

COVER: Sessùn. PICTURES (right side): Doutzen Kroes for Hunkemöller, Blue Monkey, Hana Nitsche for Freaky Nation, Marie Jo, Beate Uhse

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 deals with chic, elegant as well as cool and sexy styles, which are perfect for the last winter days and the beginning of the eagerly awaited spring time.

HUNKEMÖLLER TELLS STORIES ABOUT DOUTZEN KROES

The Dutch lingerie brand opens the next chapter of the #doutzenstories



KARLIE KLOSS WEARS SWAROVSKI

The beautiful brand ambassador shines in a new light created by sparkling Swarovski Elements



HAPPY SOCKS MEETS ELLEN VON UNWERTH

Impressively,the eceptional artist shows what happiness means truely



JAIN – TOP ACT OF THE YEAR

The French singer is one of the most interesting top acts of the year



LA LA LAND – GOES TO OCSCARS

14 Oscar nominations for one of the best movies ever



HANA NITSCHE ABOUT LEATHER JACKETS & NEW YORK

Beautiful, cool and seductive, the international model is the new face of Freaky Nation



MARIE JO STANDS FOR SENSUALITY AND TEMTATION

The Dutch lingerie brand presents once more very seductive pieces



MARI COUCI – JEWELRY WITH THE CERTAIN SOMETHING

Inspired by the hexagon, the brand presents beautiful jewelry



DIETER FERSCHINGER – SHINE LIKE A MOVIE STAR

The man with the golden hands gives you the style of a movie star



GREAT LENGTHS – EXTEND YOUR STYLE

A perfect way to extend the hair(style)



VALEUR MODELS TALK ABOUT LOVE

What attractive, modern girls think about love and the perfect day.



FIFTY SHADES DARKER – DOMINATED THE VALENTINE’S DAY

The sequel of Fifty Shades of Grey started very successful during the Valentine’s Day(s)



BEATE UHSE – THE PIONEER OF MODERN EROTICISM

The pioneer of free love and sensual erotic celebrated its 70. anniversary



BIJOUX INDISCRETS – WHEN FASHION MEETS FETISH

More about the French brand in the current issue

