VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 – MORE THAN FIFTY SHADES OF GREY

TO COLOR UP YOUR LIFE


VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 are viewable in fullscreen by clicking the white square in the bottom right corner.


COVER: Sessùn. PICTURES (right side): Doutzen Kroes for Hunkemöller, Blue Monkey, Hana Nitsche for Freaky Nation, Marie Jo, Beate Uhse
VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 deals with chic, elegant as well as cool and sexy styles, which are perfect for the last winter days and the beginning of the eagerly awaited spring time.

HUNKEMÖLLER TELLS STORIES ABOUT DOUTZEN KROES

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Doutzen Kroes and Hunkemöller report The Dutch lingerie brand opens the next chapter of the #doutzenstories

KARLIE KLOSS WEARS SWAROVSKI

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Karlie Kloss - Swarovski report

The beautiful brand ambassador shines in a new light created by sparkling Swarovski Elements


HAPPY SOCKS MEETS ELLEN VON UNWERTH

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Happy Socks feat. Ellen von Unwerth report

Impressively,the eceptional artist shows what happiness means truely


JAIN – TOP ACT OF THE YEAR

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Jain report

The French singer is one of the most interesting top acts of the year


LA LA LAND – GOES TO OCSCARS

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - La La Land report

14 Oscar nominations for one of the best movies ever


HANA NITSCHE ABOUT LEATHER JACKETS & NEW YORK

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Hana Nitsche for Freaky Nation

Beautiful, cool and seductive, the international model is the new face of Freaky Nation


MARIE JO STANDS FOR SENSUALITY AND TEMTATION

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Marie Jo report

The Dutch lingerie brand presents once more very seductive pieces


MARI COUCI – JEWELRY WITH THE CERTAIN SOMETHING

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Mari Couci report

Inspired by the hexagon, the brand presents beautiful jewelry


DIETER FERSCHINGER – SHINE LIKE A MOVIE STAR

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Dieter Ferschinger report

The man with the golden hands gives you the style of a movie star


GREAT LENGTHS – EXTEND YOUR STYLE

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Great Lengths report cover

A perfect way to extend the hair(style)


VALEUR MODELS TALK ABOUT LOVE

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - VALEUR MODELS talk about love

What attractive, modern girls think about love and the perfect day.


FIFTY SHADES DARKER – DOMINATED THE VALENTINE’S DAY

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Fifty Shades Darker report

The sequel of Fifty Shades of Grey started very successful during the Valentine’s Day(s)


BEATE UHSE – THE PIONEER OF MODERN EROTICISM

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Beate Uhse report

The pioneer of free love and sensual erotic celebrated its 70. anniversary


BIJOUX INDISCRETS – WHEN FASHION MEETS FETISH

VALEUR MAGAZINE 24 - Bijoux Indiscrets report

More about the French brand in the current issue

