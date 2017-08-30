VALEUR MAGAZINE 27

A BRIEF HISTORY OF LINGERIE

When it comes to our body, we tend to get creative. Besides modern fitness programs, a concerted life-work balance as well as a healthy diet and wellness have come to play a major role. More and more people become vegetarians or even vegan to do something good for their body and the environment, and it’s not only the aspect of detoxifying the body and preserving that state of mind and body which are important.

A clear conscience is a big part of our wellness regimen as well. It gives us self-confidence in knowing that we are not involved in harming animals. We do not want to see them being mistreated and suffer a short painful life under horrible circumstances.

But if we go back to our own body, especially looking at our second skin, we must accept the fact that often we do the exact thing that we are trying to protect our bodies from. We squeeze into badly fitted clothes which are conventionally fabricated from poor quality materials and the dying procedures are questionable. We often do not realize that cheap underwear can affect our physical and mental well-being in many ways from health, comfortability and self-esteem in a negative way.

And yet, the world of lingerie is like a wonderful garden, filled with colorful blossoms and sensual secrets. The fact that underwear can fulfill many functions while still feeling comfortable and sexy is exactly the quality in lingerie we want to show you in this special feature. This edition is a glimpse into the sensual, colorful and intriguing world of underwear. An insight into the many facets and alluring history of our most intimate piece of clothing which inspired us to take a closer look.

Since one of Lingerie’s roles is to excite and seduce our significant others, we had to include its most romantic endeavor: Marriage.

In our Wedding report we highlight the fashion aspect of this age old tradition and who knows, we might just inspire the impulse to “say yes”