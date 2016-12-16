THE VALEUR MAGAZINE ISSUES

A click on the covers will lead you to the previous VALEUR MAGAZINE issues of the last years.

Since VALEUR was founded, it deals with a unique mix.

On the one hand, VALEUR presents trendy lifestyle reports. Be it the newest fashion look, an exciting film premiere, an unforgettable concert or other entertainment news; VALEUR is always up-to-date.

On the other hand, the VALEUR MAGAZINE issues present a view behind the scenes. No matter whether the production situation in Asia or Africa, the quality, the prices or the service behavior, VALEUR tries to show just brands, who follow one goal: to satisfy the customer.

VALEUR isn’t any ECO-magazine, but it seeks for ways to establish itself as a sustainable media including timeless reports, which entertain and inform you – the reader – not only now, but also in the future.

We are sure, you will have a lot of fun while checking them out.

From social projects in India, Nepal, Bangladesh and USA to to brand reports as well as amazing photo and lifestyle stories. We hope you enjoy the link to our heritage.