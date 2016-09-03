VALEUR MAGAZINE No 23 – RENDEZVOUS BERLIN

The Summer-End City Trends

VALEUR MAGAZINE No 23 is out now!

VALEUR MAGAZINE No 23.

The issue leads you on a fashion and lifestyle journey through one of the most vibrant international metropolises: Berlin.

Dressed in the best outfits of this summer, the attractive VALEUR MODELS experience the history of the city. Most of all, they discover the taste and many entertainment opportunities of the huge German capitol.

Furthermore, the girls and boys discover the unique possibilities to enjoy their leisure time. For example, on the water, while celebrating a trip with a house boat or the party on the riverside hereafter.

Of course, the best fashion and lifestyle trends of this summer cannot be missed. From stylish and sustainable streetwear from Haze & Glory to sexy beachwear from Cyell, Freya or O’Neill. From sensual lingerie from Lingadore and Trasparenze to eye-catching accessories from Golpira and Royal Blush. You will find many inspirations what you could – no, what you should – wear, not only during the last European summer days.

Our French model Andja and our Spanish friend Gonzalo visit together exiting locations in Berlin. (Un-) covered in sensual lingerie, Andja tells the unvarnished truth about her feelings and fears as well as her hopes and wishes, with regard to the situation in France. She visits the mystical Fairytale Bar Berlin, the Haus am See club, the Prater beergarden, the Roy & Pris restaurant and much more. In addition, she meets the makeup artist from the MUD Studio Berlin and from the Jacks Beauty Department, both specialized on the fine art of makeup and styling.

COVER: Haze & Glory.

PICTURES: ONLY, B.YOUNG, LENA HOSCHEK, RADLEY LONDON, LENA HOSCHEK