VALEUR MODEL CASTINGS
The VALEUR MODEL CASTINGS takes places in Berlin every month.
THE MODEL MANAGEMENT
Within the VALEUR MEDIA NETWORKS we run an international model management since 16 years. Besides our internal media productions we promote models to productions such as commercials, shootings and shows.
Following the motto: „Models with Personality“ we aren’t interested just in measurements, but in a unique character, appereance and expression from all over the world.
If you are interested in castings and a cooperation with the VALEUR MODEL MANAGEMENT – and so in international model jobs – please do not hesitate to fill out the following form.
SEND YOUR APPLICATION (click start button)
THE VALEUR MODELS
Follow this link to our model books: VALEUR MODELS.
