VALEUR MODEL CASTINGS

The VALEUR MODEL CASTINGS takes places in Berlin every month.

ABOUT THE MODEL MANAGEMENT

Within the VALEUR MEDIA NETWORKS, we run an model management for 16 years.

We place the best and unique talents in internal projects world wide. Furthermore, we promote VALEUR MODELS also to productions of one of our 10.000 international clients and partners.

Following our guideline: „Models with Personality“; your measurements, age and height are not the most important thing for us.

We pay a high attention to a unique face, a very good character, a special appereance and a stylish expression as well.

Besides the regular VALEUR MODEL CASTINGS, we have many options to offer to start with us.

If you are interested in high professional model jobs, trainings and more, please send your application to us. You are welcome to use and fill out the form below.

Please send your pictures to casting[at]valeurmagazine.com