THE STORY OF WHAT HAPPENED TO MONDAY

Because of overpopulation and famine, the government undertakes a rigorous one-child policy. All siblings are put into a so called cryosleep. While dreaming, they wait for their reawakening in a better world. This is it, how the government proclaims it.

But, of course, all parents want to keep their children, just as Terrence Settman. The grandfather of the septuplets, tries to outwit “The Bureau” who is responsible for ensuring compliance with the rules. Therefore, he hides the girls from public eyes. He teaches them everything what they need to know, also to survive.

Within 30 years, the girls develop a special procedure to live a, more or less, free life. Each can go outside one day. Thus, Monday can go out on Monday, Tuesday can go out on Tuesday and so on. But never, two siblings can go out at the same time.

In the public, the girls assume the identity of their mother, Karen Settman. The siblings even pursue a career in a huge business company. But, someday, Monday doesn’t come at home. So, what happened to Monday?