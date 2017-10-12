The global population is growing rapidly. In the near future, because of a mutation, women get triplets, quadruplets and sometimes also septuplets. A young mother dies when she gives birth to seven identical girls. However, the grandfather takes care for the children. He names them after the weekdays. But, someday, one of the girls gets lost. Confused, the others wonder: What happened to Monday.
THE STORY OF WHAT HAPPENED TO MONDAY
Because of overpopulation and famine, the government undertakes a rigorous one-child policy. All siblings are put into a so called cryosleep. While dreaming, they wait for their reawakening in a better world. This is it, how the government proclaims it.
But, of course, all parents want to keep their children, just as Terrence Settman. The grandfather of the septuplets, tries to outwit “The Bureau” who is responsible for ensuring compliance with the rules. Therefore, he hides the girls from public eyes. He teaches them everything what they need to know, also to survive.
Within 30 years, the girls develop a special procedure to live a, more or less, free life. Each can go outside one day. Thus, Monday can go out on Monday, Tuesday can go out on Tuesday and so on. But never, two siblings can go out at the same time.
In the public, the girls assume the identity of their mother, Karen Settman. The siblings even pursue a career in a huge business company. But, someday, Monday doesn’t come at home. So, what happened to Monday?
THE CAST
How to cast a set of identical septuplets? For “What Happened to Monday”, director Tommy Wirkola found a solution. First, the story based on seven brothers. But, Wirkola believed that seven girls would bring more dynamic into the story. Moreover, he wanted to work with the Swedish actress Noomi Rapace.
NOOMI RAPACE
Noomi Rapace performs brilliant the seven siblings in “What Happened to Monday”. She shows so many facets, from an introvert nerd, over a business woman to a rebellious daredevil. The Swedish talent plays simply breathtaking.
Almost imperceptible, with every second, the spectator will become a part of the story. Noomi Rapae’s play makes it easy to develop emotions and a close relation to the girls.
WILLEM DAFOE
The cult actor has a short part in “What Happened to Monday”. But, as usual, he shows his exceptional talent. Willem Dafoe plays Terrence Settman with passion and emotion. The grandfather of the girls does everything to protect them against The Bureau. Moreover, he wants that the siblings have the chance to live a self-determined life someday.
GLENN CLOSE
In What Happened to Monday, the Hollywood icon plays the director of the Child Allocation Bureau, also simply called The Bureau. Godlike, she decides on life and dead without question herself and her doing. Glen Close performs the director with a convincing coolness.
THE WHAT HAPPNED TO MONDAY EFFECT
Much more intense than the most horror movies, “What Happened to Monday” will let you slide nervously back and forth on your seat. The film has many twists. It becomes faster and faster with every minute, until the grand and surprising final.
CONCLUSION
The film is really brilliant. It combines cool action with a profound story. What Happened to Monday evokes deep emotions and protective instincts. Probably, it’s not that kind of blockbuster that some expect to watch in cinema nowadays. However, it’s a profound movie with a brilliant actress and story. What Happened to Monday will keep in mind for a long time.
It shouldn’t be missed in any home video collection either. In USA and some other areas, you can watch the movie on Netflix already since August 18, 2017.