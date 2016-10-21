THE MOXY HOTEL BERLIN

WILD, DARK AND SEXY

Yesterday, the night was turned into day by the Moxy Hotel Berlin. The terrific opening party attracted many guests, above all artists, celebrities and other well-selected insiders of Berlin’s creative scene.

Berlin stands for a unique character, creative, trendy, proactive and above all deeply touched by the underground culture. The German capitol is known for a classy chic combined with cool and very sexy styles. The Moxy Hotel Berlin celebrated this special mix with the opening party yesterday night.



A SPECIAL SCENERY

The blogger duo Dandy Diary, actress and presenter Natalia Avelon, Mateo and Chino from the music band Culcha Candela, successful models such as Mandy Bork and Jackie Hide as well as all the other guests were very excited, because of the style and ambience of the first Moxy Hotel in Berlin.

Located next to the Ostbahnhof, which is a central station of the city, it was the place to be yesterday eve. The hard beats and basses turned the event into the wildest opening party of this year. Besides the good music and drinks in the foyer, interactive art, dance and sexy performances, shown on stage as well as in the so called “Playrooms” in the first floor, fascinated the guests intensively.



A SPECIAL ATMOSPHERE

The dark and erotic performances created an open-minded and seductive atmosphere. They made the hotel a sensual labyrinth, which the guests had to discover by their own step by step.

The British artist Paul Robinson, known also as LUAP, entertained the guests with his provocative live-art-installation and photo series “Pink Bear”.

A trendy audience and the flirt with the infinite opportunities of the vibrant Berlin nights celebrated the unique lifestyle of Berlin and turned the start of the Moxy Hotel into an event that the whole city talks about. #atthemoxy

You want to check it out, visit the Moxy website here. Moxy website.

Photos: © Matthias Nareyek