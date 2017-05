WIN A VAIANA FAN PACKAGE

DISNEY’S MOST ADORABLE ANIMATION PICTURE

The prettiest heroine ever brings the paradise of the South-Pacific to your room. Enjoy an amazing adventure with a VAIANA Blu-Ray, 3D Blu-Ray or DVD.

“The Ocean doesn’t separate us, it unites us”

Besides the amazing movie, you will learn much more about the ocean and the people on the Pacific islands. The amazing documentary “Voice of the Ocean” leads you to Vaiana’s (Moana’s) world. Hereafter, you should understand Vaiana’s yearning much better. Furthermore, you will understand, why it’s so important to save the ocean and nature.