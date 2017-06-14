The war has stripped him of any of that,” Pine asserts. “He’s a jaded realist who has seen the absolute nadir of morality that human beings can have, such as the need to kill needlessly, often mercilessly. And here is this woman with her wonderful hope in what humankind could be, and he just cannot relate.

What Diana brings to Steve Trevor—to this man who has seen the worst of the world—is that there’s still room for idealism,” says Pine. “That no matter how ugly the world that we live in is, no matter how much desolation we encounter, there is still hope that in the best parts of ourselves we will protect and do right by one another. That’s what we should hold onto, and that’s what she represents.