THE PICTURES

Watching a movie in an IMAX theater, you become a part of the story, it feels so. Emotions go deeper under the skin, humor is much funnier, and – of course – action scenes become a breathtaking experience.

But what is IMAX? It is a 4K-Laser-Projectionsystem, which provides the sharpest, brightest, and most colorful digital pictures ever. A crystal-clear projection as well as sound experience on and behind of one of the biggest cinema screens.