FEEL THE POWER
IMAX – AN ADVENTURE OF THE SPECIAL KIND
WONDER WOMAN IN IMAX THEATERS NOW
WONDER WOMAN is walking new paths, as we have written in our review this week. IMAX do the same. It opens the curtain to a new cinema experience.
IMAX is more than 3D entertainment, but it is the way in the future of film. Never ever before, action sequences were more authentic and exciting than in the theater, which uses modern laser and sound technology to entertain you. WONDER WOMAN in IMAX theaters is the perfect symbiosis and a glimpse to the future of movie theaters.
THE PICTURES
Watching a movie in an IMAX theater, you become a part of the story, it feels so. Emotions go deeper under the skin, humor is much funnier, and – of course – action scenes become a breathtaking experience.
But what is IMAX? It is a 4K-Laser-Projectionsystem, which provides the sharpest, brightest, and most colorful digital pictures ever. A crystal-clear projection as well as sound experience on and behind of one of the biggest cinema screens.
THE SOUND
The 12-channel technology supplies much more power and precession. It was extended from 6 channels plus sub-bass to 12, including 2 additional side speakers as well as 4 ceiling speakers. Hence, sounds can be optimal positioned between the sidewalls as well as the front and rear. Thus, a starting airplane becomes real.
THE SPEAKERS
The daily automatically tunings per laser and the uncompressed soundtracks, which are specifically remastered for IMAX, the audio experience reaches complete new high and lows. The sound system provides a 10 times higher dynamic range than standard systems on every seat.
WONDER WOMAN IN IMAX THEATERS
Therefore, movies such as Wonder Woman will unfold their full power here. Thus, our tip for the weekend: Watch one of the best action movies of the year in an IMAX theater in your neighborhood. In Berlin, you will find it at the Sony Center, Postdamer Platz.
More information about the wonderful movie you can find in the VALEUR review and on the official website.
